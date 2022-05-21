Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $116.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.68. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

