Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of TANH opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. Tantech has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Tantech by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tantech by 7,177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 179,437 shares during the last quarter.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

