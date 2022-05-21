Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TRX opened at $0.31 on Friday. Tanzanian Gold has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $83.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.

