Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
TEDU stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. Tarena International has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.10.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.83 million for the quarter.
Tarena International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.
