Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

TEDU stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. Tarena International has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.10.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.83 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tarena International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) by 157.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

