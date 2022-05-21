Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.17. Telephone and Data Systems posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

NYSE:TDS traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 833,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,417. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 54,232 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

