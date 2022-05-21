Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

