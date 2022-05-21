TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions for global and disruptive brands. The company provides integrated solutions and capabilities span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, data annotation and intelligent automation, and omnichannel CX solutions which include content moderation, trust and safety solutions and other managed solutions. TELUS International is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

TIXT opened at $24.63 on Friday. TELUS International has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

