Tenaris S.A. (TS) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.56 on May 25th

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.
Tenaris has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tenaris to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.
NYSE:TS opened at $32.35 on Friday. Tenaris has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $33.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.54) to €8.80 ($9.17) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($13.54) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. AlphaValue raised Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 35.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.
Tenaris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
