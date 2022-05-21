Tenaris S.A. (TS) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.56 on May 25th

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

Tenaris has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tenaris to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Get Tenaris alerts:

NYSE:TS opened at $32.35 on Friday. Tenaris has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $33.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.54) to €8.80 ($9.17) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($13.54) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. AlphaValue raised Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 35.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.