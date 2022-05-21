Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

TENX opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.00. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

