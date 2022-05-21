Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of TME opened at $4.07 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,483,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,662,000 after purchasing an additional 668,196 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,083,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,727,000 after purchasing an additional 617,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,826,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,050,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,385,000 after purchasing an additional 207,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,037,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,185 shares in the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

