Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Tencent alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tencent from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tencent from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tencent from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Tencent stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Tencent has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The company has a market cap of $425.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19.

Tencent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent (TCEHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.