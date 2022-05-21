Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TRNO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.69. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.11.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO W Blake Baird acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3,411.0% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,073,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,624,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $62,179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,186,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,466,000 after acquiring an additional 637,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,935,000 after purchasing an additional 574,544 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

