TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TESS stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 million, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.97. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TESS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

