TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of TESS stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 million, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.97. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
About TESSCO Technologies (Get Rating)
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
