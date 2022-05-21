Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0918 per share on Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

TGSGY stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. Tgs Asa has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

