Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0918 per share on Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.
TGSGY stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. Tgs Asa has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $19.99.
Tgs Asa Company Profile (Get Rating)
