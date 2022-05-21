The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) will post $129.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.00 million and the lowest is $127.70 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $123.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $530.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $521.00 million to $539.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $564.20 million, with estimates ranging from $545.10 million to $583.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of NTB opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $41.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 53.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

