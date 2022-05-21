The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DSGX. StockNews.com began coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $78.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

DSGX opened at $60.85 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 1.12.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,084,000 after purchasing an additional 30,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,749,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,430,000 after buying an additional 39,059 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,739,000 after buying an additional 260,600 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after buying an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,070,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,626,000 after buying an additional 39,819 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

