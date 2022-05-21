The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 million, a P/E ratio of -175.82 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $77.58 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXYN. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 119.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 74,588 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in The Dixie Group by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 58,399 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

