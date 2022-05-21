The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $8.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) will announce $8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.52 to $9.22. The Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings per share of $15.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $37.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.52 to $40.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $40.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.42 to $44.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,038 shares of company stock worth $7,373,493 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $306.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,509. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $293.90 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.01.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.
About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
