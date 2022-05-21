The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) to report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.14 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Liberty Braves Group.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter.

BATRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty Braves Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, JNE Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,337,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $25.16. 122,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,658. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.83. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $31.27.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

