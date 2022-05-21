The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BATRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ BATRK traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $25.16. 122,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,658. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86 and a beta of 0.93. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $31.27.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

