The Mosaic Company (MOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Mosaic has increased its dividend by an average of 50.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mosaic has a dividend payout ratio of 4.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mosaic to earn $11.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Mosaic stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mosaic will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.59.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Ebel acquired 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,517.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,039 shares of company stock worth $7,169,395. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 57.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 20.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

