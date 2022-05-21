The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Mosaic has raised its dividend payment by an average of 50.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mosaic has a dividend payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mosaic to earn $11.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

NYSE:MOS opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.59.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

