The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Plans $0.26 Dividend

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of SGPYY opened at $33.20 on Friday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.88) to GBX 730 ($9.00) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.09) to GBX 890 ($10.97) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.06) to GBX 700 ($8.63) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.