The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.11.

Shares of SMG opened at $91.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.18. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $221.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045 over the last three months. 27.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,708,000 after buying an additional 182,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,095,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,920,000 after purchasing an additional 578,316 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,363,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

