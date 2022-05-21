The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Declares $0.16 Dividend

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1573 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $11.69 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $18.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWGAY. Societe Generale lowered their price target on The Swatch Group from CHF 330 to CHF 290 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Swatch Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC raised The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

