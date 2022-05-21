The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,082,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,236 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $57.87 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

