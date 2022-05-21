The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$103.90.

Several brokerages have commented on TD. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.31 to C$108.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$92.10 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$80.68 and a 12 month high of C$109.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$96.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$97.77. The stock has a market cap of C$167.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$11.28 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.