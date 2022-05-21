The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.64.

Several brokerages have commented on WMB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,984,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,539. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

