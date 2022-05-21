TheStreet Lowers Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) to C+

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

ALG stock opened at $111.56 on Thursday. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $160.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

