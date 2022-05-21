TheStreet Lowers Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) to D+

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Navios Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Navios Maritime stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.74. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34.

Navios Maritime ( NYSE:NM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($2.19). Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 442.75% and a net margin of 18.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 134,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 34.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime (Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.