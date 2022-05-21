TheStreet Upgrades GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) to “B”

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised GAMCO Investors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of GBL stock opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $532.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88. GAMCO Investors has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 85.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GAMCO Investors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 202.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

