Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.96.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWM. Standpoint Research upped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of TWM traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,900. The firm has a market cap of C$468.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.30.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$534.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$434.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

