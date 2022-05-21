Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSBK opened at $25.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51. Timberland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 11.45%.

In other news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,601.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 14,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

