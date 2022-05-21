Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $517.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.41. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 27,242 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 7.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 274.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 121.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the third quarter worth approximately $542,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

