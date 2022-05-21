Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) by 1,058,500.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 158,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

