TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$149.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on X. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get TMX Group alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total value of C$2,804,825.18.

Shares of TSE X opened at C$137.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$131.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$129.47. The company has a market cap of C$7.69 billion and a PE ratio of 22.96. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$121.42 and a 52-week high of C$145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.42%.

About TMX Group (Get Rating)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.