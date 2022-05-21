Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Major Shareholder Technology Investment Dining G Sells 3,600,000 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $50,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,607,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,509,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Investment Dining G also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toast alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 945,536 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $13,511,709.44.

On Thursday, May 12th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $43,725,982.92.

Shares of NYSE TOST traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.36. 7,607,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,056,476. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TOST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,498,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,182,000. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,124,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $57,302,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Toast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 352,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.