Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC., formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japan-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries and associated companies, the Company is engaged in the non-life insurance, life insurance and asset management businesses. The Company is also engaged in the security investment consultation, investment trust management, derivative, temporary staffing and real estate management businesses. This company became Japan’s first publicly owned holding company that completely integrated life and non-life insurance operations. Their objective is to become one of the world’s preeminent insurance groups within the next 10 years. “

OTCMKTS TKOMY opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.45. Tokio Marine has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

