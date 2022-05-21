TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.85.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.51% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACT. 325 Capital LLC increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,011,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 61,909 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 604,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 26,947 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 83,338 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 71,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.