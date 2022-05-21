TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.75. TransDigm Group reported earnings of $3.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $16.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.85 to $17.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $22.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.94 to $24.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of TDG stock opened at $550.24 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $531.23 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $624.01 and its 200 day moving average is $627.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43.
In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total value of $7,265,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,612,949. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $17,890,485. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
