Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CFO Buys $97,960.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) CFO Mark Hair acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.67. 191,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,996. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,298,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

