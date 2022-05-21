Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TREC opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.76 million, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56.
Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter. Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.98%.
About Trecora Resources (Get Rating)
Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.
