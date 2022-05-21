TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $32,340.95 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $32,340.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,318.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $36,142.35.

On Wednesday, April 20th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $40,869.20.

On Wednesday, April 6th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $39,952.05.

On Wednesday, March 16th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $37,013.85.

On Thursday, March 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $36,428.70.

NYSE TNET traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $75.35. The stock had a trading volume of 428,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.21. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.29.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 38,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 97,943 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

