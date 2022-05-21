Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.74.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27,745.46% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,095,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the third quarter valued at $65,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trinity Biotech by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

