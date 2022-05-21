Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

TUWOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 87 ($1.07) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($0.97) to GBX 77 ($0.95) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

