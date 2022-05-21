Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Downgraded by TheStreet

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TPB. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $492.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 45.02%. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,197,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after purchasing an additional 368,764 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth $6,441,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 105.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 153,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $5,013,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

