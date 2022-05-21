Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $921.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) will report sales of $921.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $912.02 million and the highest is $956.00 million. Twilio posted sales of $668.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.96.

NYSE TWLO opened at $103.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.85.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $325,041.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,099,106.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,085 shares of company stock worth $2,066,583. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $3,677,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.