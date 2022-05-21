Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of ULBI opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. Ultralife has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $83.54 million, a PE ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.37 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.

In related news, Director Thomas Louis Saeli bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,446 shares in the company, valued at $343,776.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 54,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $243,756.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 64,930 shares of company stock valued at $292,713 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 958,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 56,983 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 458,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 101,747 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 34,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

