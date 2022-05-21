UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UniFirst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

UNF stock opened at $160.13 on Friday. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $156.04 and a 1-year high of $242.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.52.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UniFirst will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in UniFirst by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UniFirst by 31.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 46.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in UniFirst by 22.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

