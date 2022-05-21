United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of UBSI opened at $35.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.13.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. bought 7,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $690,715.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 24.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,694 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 572.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,820,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,379,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,248,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

